EU soft wheat exports 13.36 mln T by Dec. 19, French data still incomplete

Gus Trompiz. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in 2021/22 had reached 13.36 million tonnes by Dec. 19, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission, which said that figures for France were still incomplete.

That compared with 12.69 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

