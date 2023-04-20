Markets

EU simplifies procedures for merger reviews

April 20, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it would simplify its procedures for reviewing mergers, in a bid to reduce reporting requirements for companies by 25%.

The new procedures will allow the Commission, the bloc's anti-trust watchdog, to treat more mergers under the so-called simplified procedure.

It will also streamline the review of cases and optimise the transmission of documents to the Commission, it said in a statement.

"The new rules make the notification process significantly easier for the parties, to the benefit not only of companies and advisors but also of the Commission, which will be able to focus its resources on the most complex cases," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The new rules will be applicable from Sept. 1.

