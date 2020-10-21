EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential COVID-19 vaccine
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N for the supply of 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with Johnson & Johnson earlier in October.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by John Chalmers)
((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.