EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential COVID-19 vaccine

Francesco Guarascio
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N for the supply of 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with Johnson & Johnson earlier in October.

