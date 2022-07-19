US Markets
EU signs COVID-19 therapeutic procurement deal with Gilead

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had signed a joint procurement contract for an antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19 with Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O.

The European Union executive said it was the second contract for this therapeutic, the first having ended in April.

It added in a statement that 22 EU member states and countries are participating in the joint procurement, under which they can purchase up to 2,250,000 vials.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss and John Chalmers, Editing by Louise Heavens)

