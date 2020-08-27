EU signs contract with AstraZeneca on supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with AstraZeneca earlier in August.

It is the first contract signed by the EU with a maker of potential COVID-19 vaccines. The contract envisages an option to purchase 100 million additional doses to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis among the 27 EU states.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

