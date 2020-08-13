Markets
EU sets Sept. 16 deadline for decision on $9.2 bln Worldline, Ingenico deal

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Sept. 16 whether to clear French payments company Worldline's 7.8-billion-euro ($9.23 billion) buy of rival Ingenico to create a European leader.

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Sept. 16 whether to clear French payments company Worldline's WLN.PA 7.8-billion-euro ($9.23 billion) buy of rival Ingenico INGC.PA to create a European leader.

Worldline, born out of French IT company Atos ATOS.PA, sought European Commission approval for the deal on Aug. 12, according to a filing on the EU competition enforcer's website.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without conditions or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The payments sector has seen a wave of consolidation in recent months as companies seek a foothold in digital transactions, prompted in part by the growing use of smartphone-based online payments like Apple's AAPL.O Apple Pay and WeChat 0700.HK.

