Markets
AMZN

EU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 15 whether to clear Amazon's proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 15 whether to clear Amazon's AMZN.O proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

The deal would help the world's largest online retailer to compete better with Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N, bolstering the video streaming service it uses to attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Privately held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, is the owner of the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including "Fargo", "Vikings" and "Shark Tank".

The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or open a lengthy investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN NFLX DIS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular