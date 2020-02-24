EU sets July 9 deadline for decision on $1.8 bln Hyundai-Daewoo deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

EU antitrust regulators have set a new July 9 deadline for their decision on world No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries' $1.8 billion merger with Daewoo, the European Commission said on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have set a new July 9 deadline for their decision on world No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries' 267250.KS $1.8 billion merger with Daewoo 042660.KS, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer resumed its investigation into the deal last week after a one-month pause while awaiting data from Korean shipyards.

It warned in December that the deal to create a company with a 21% market share could push up prices.

Hyundai and Daewoo make large container ships and carriers of oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, with European shipping companies among their biggest customers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters