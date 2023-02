Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to investigate Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O $1.7-billion purchase of iRobot Corp IRBT.O, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam)

