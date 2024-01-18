News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

EU sends information request to 17 tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Meta

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

January 18, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had send requests for information under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) to 17 tech companies that it regards as very large online platforms (VLOP) and search engines.

It said it contacted AliExpress, Amazon's AMZN.O Amazon Store, Apple's AAPL.O AppStore, Booking.com BKNG.O, Meta's META.O Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps and Google Shopping, Microsoft's MSFT.O LinkedIn and Bing, Pinterest PINS.N, Snapchat SNAP.N, TikTok, YouTube and Zalando ZALG.DE.

The EU asked the companies to provide more information by February 9 on measures they have taken to give researchers access to data that could be relevant to the upcoming EU and national elections as well as countering illegal content and goods sold online.

The DSA came into force in November last year and requires very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

The Commission opened its first probe under the DSA in December 2023 into social media company X over suspected breaches of its obligations.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Jason Neely)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
AAPL
BKNG
GOOGL
MSFT
PINS
SNAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.