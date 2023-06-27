EU sends antitrust warning to Orange and MasMovil over planned merger

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Tuesday said it would send a statement of objections to telecoms companies Orange ORAN.PA and MasMovil over a planned 18.6 billion euros ($20.3 billion) merger, a week after reports the bloc's cartel watchdog was planning such a move.

"The Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction may reduce the number of network operators in Spain, thereby eliminating a significant competitive constraint and innovative rival in the Spanish retail markets for mobile telecommunications services, fixed internet services and multiple-play bundles," the Commission said.

Orange, the second largest telecoms provider in Spain, and fourth-ranked MasMovil announced the deal in July 2022, seen by the sector and analysts as a test case of whether the European Commission will ease its tough line on mergers that reduce the number of big telecom operators in a market to three from four.

The Commission's statement of objections does not prejudge the outcome of its in-depth merger investigation which is still ongoing. Orange and MasMovil now have the opportunity to reply.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Bart Meijer)

