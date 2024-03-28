EU sees soft wheat production falling to 120.8 mln T in 2024/25

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission forecast that usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in the European Union will fall to 120.8 million metric tons in 2024/25 from 125.6 million this season.

In its first supply and demand projections for next season, the Commission also forecast that EU soft wheat exports would reach 31 million tons, unchanged from the volume expected in 2023/24.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.