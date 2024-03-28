News & Insights

Commodities

EU sees soft wheat production falling to 120.8 mln T in 2024/25

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

March 28, 2024 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission forecast that usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in the European Union will fall to 120.8 million metric tons in 2024/25 from 125.6 million this season.

In its first supply and demand projections for next season, the Commission also forecast that EU soft wheat exports would reach 31 million tons, unchanged from the volume expected in 2023/24.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.