EU sees 'no immediate risks' if Niger cuts uranium supplies

Credit: REUTERS/Joe Penney

August 01, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Gabriela Baczynska for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - EU nuclear agency Euratom said on Tuesday it saw no immediate risk to nuclear power production in Europe should Niger cut its deliveries of uranium.

Euratom told Reuters that Niger - a West African country where a junta seized power last week - was the second-largest supplier of natural uranium to the European Union last year.

It said utilities in the bloc had enough uranium inventories to fuel its nuclear power reactors for three years.

"If imports from Niger are being cut, there are no immediate risks to the security of nuclear power production in the short term," said Euratom.

France - a leading nuclear power producer in Europe - said on Tuesday it would evacuate French and European citizens from Niger.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Christina Fincher)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

