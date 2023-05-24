News & Insights

EU sees higher risks of delays in Italy's recovery plan implementation

May 24, 2023 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Sara Rossi and Alessia Pé for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy should not further delay the implementation of its Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as plan-related reforms remain key to enhance economic activity.

"The implementation of Italy's recovery and resilience plan is underway, however with increasing risk of delays," the Commission wrote in its recommendation for Italy.

Rome is struggling to meet policy pledges to the EU Commission in return for some 200 billion euros ($220.16 billion) of pandemic recovery funds through 2026.

