EU sees higher risks of delays in Italy's recovery plan implementation

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy should not further delay the implementation of its Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as plan-related reforms remain key to enhance economic activity.

"The implementation of Italy's recovery and resilience plan is underway, however with increasing risk of delays," the Commission wrote in its recommendation for Italy.

Rome is struggling to meet policy pledges to the EU Commission in return for some 200 billion euros ($220.16 billion) of pandemic recovery funds through 2026.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, Alessia Pé, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.