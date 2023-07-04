EU sees 2023/24 sugar output up 6%, but stocks to remain tight

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's sugar output is expected to rebound more than 6% in 2023/24 from the previous year to 15.5 million tons, but ending stocks will remain tight due to lower imports and a rise in exports, the European Commission said in initial estimates for the next season.

Tight stocks and higher costs for the energy-consuming sugar industry have pushed average prices for white sugar to record highs in Europe.

The Commission's forecast for sugar production in the 27-member bloc was linked to a sharp rise in the area planted with sugar beet in Poland that more than compensated for a fall in France and to a lesser extent, in Germany, the two largest producers.

In a report posted on its website, the Commission forecasted EU sugar imports in the October-September 2023/24 season were seen falling to 2.65 million tons, down from 3.15 million in 2022/23, but still above the 2.28 million imported in 2021/22.

EU imports from Ukraine surged after the bloc lifted its tariffs, standing at 345,282 tons of sugar between October 2022, and May this year, compared to just 12,448 tons over the same period the previous year, EU customs data showed. Of this, 31% went to Romania and 12% to Poland.

In contrast, EU sugar exports were expected to rebound in 2023/24, so much that the bloc is expected to end next season with stocks nearly as tight as this one, at 1.35 million tons compared to 1.31 million, the Commission said.

In data published on its website, the Commission said the average price for EU white sugar in May was at 814 euros ($887.18) per metric ton, up 80% from the year earlier.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

