News & Insights

Commodities

EU sees 2023/24 sugar output up 6%, but stocks to remain tight

July 04, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's sugar output is expected to rebound more than 6% in 2023/24 from the previous year to 15.5 million tons, but ending stocks will remain tight due to lower imports and a rise in exports, the European Commission said in initial estimates for the next season.

Tight stocks and higher costs for the energy-consuming sugar industry have pushed average prices for white sugar to record highs in Europe.

The Commission's forecast for sugar production in the 27-member bloc was linked to a sharp rise in the area planted with sugar beet in Poland that more than compensated for a fall in France and to a lesser extent, in Germany, the two largest producers.

In a report posted on its website, the Commission forecasted EU sugar imports in the October-September 2023/24 season were seen falling to 2.65 million tons, down from 3.15 million in 2022/23, but still above the 2.28 million imported in 2021/22.

EU imports from Ukraine surged after the bloc lifted its tariffs, standing at 345,282 tons of sugar between October 2022, and May this year, compared to just 12,448 tons over the same period the previous year, EU customs data showed. Of this, 31% went to Romania and 12% to Poland.

In contrast, EU sugar exports were expected to rebound in 2023/24, so much that the bloc is expected to end next season with stocks nearly as tight as this one, at 1.35 million tons compared to 1.31 million, the Commission said.

In data published on its website, the Commission said the average price for EU white sugar in May was at 814 euros ($887.18) per metric ton, up 80% from the year earlier.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.