EU seeks to reassure Western Balkans on accession amid fears of Russian influence

By Fatos Bytyci and Sabine Siebold

TIRANA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union and Western Balkans leaders met in the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday for a summit meant to reassure the region of a future in the wealthy bloc amid fears of rising Russian and Chinese influence.

The leaders of the six Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia have long expressed disillusion that negotiations have not started or are stalled, years after they were promised eventual EU membership.

While reluctance over further enlarging the EU is rife among member states, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led them to devote more energy to enhancing ties.

"Ever since the Russian aggression started in Ukraine, the Western Balkans, which had been forgotten by Europe, has become recognised as the place where the geopolitical conflict is expanding," said Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob.

"The region's integration is important for the stability of Europe in all aspects," he told reporters.

On the sidelines, the EU drafted a between Kosovo and Serbia with a clear timeline of actions, a senior EU diplomat said.

In moves towards integration, telecoms operators within the EU agreed to cut data roaming charges for the region from Oct. 2023 and Brussels pledged 1 billion euro in grants for energy.

Balkans leaders would like to see much more, however.

"Kosovo will be submitting its application for EU membership by the end of this year," its president, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, said, adding that she hopes a summit next week will approve visa liberalisation for Kosovo.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo hinted that the path to accession will still be long for the region.

"We know that there is progress, we know that there is an ambition to make this progress work faster ... but there is no shortcut," he said.

A senior EU diplomat said Bosnia "may" get EU candidacy status at the Dec 15-16 EU summit but added "I don't know," when asked how likely that was to happen.

RUSSIA

Old tensions within the region were also clear.

"Whether you stand with Ukraine today or you stand with Russia should matter, whether you have sanctions against Russia or not should matter," Osmani-Sadriu said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, criticised within the EU for maintaining close ties with Moscow, said his country was "on the EU path" and would remain so, but also needed to defend its own interests. "Is Serbia too close to Russia? Serbia is an independent country," he said.

The EU's aim is to give greater stability to a region that emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia and the ethnic wars of the 1990s but is still racked by tensions. But the bloc also wants to deny Moscow a gateway for causing trouble at what is seen as a soft spot on its southeastern flank.

Serbia in particular, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago, has long struggled to balance historically close ties with Russia against aspirations for integration with the West.

"The Western Balkans have decided to embark on the European path. This is a two-way street, and we also expect the region to deliver on key reforms and certainly to show the will to embrace European ambition and the spirit. Many do. But we see also hesitations," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stressed it was important that an EU-Western Balkans summit was held in the region for the first time, adding Tirana would make the meeting "rock and roll ... it's far less boring than Brussels."

Kosovo to apply for EU membership by year-end - president ID:nL1N32W0M0

Albanian opposition leader punched in face as he marches to protestID:nL8N32W33E

(Additional reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Ingrid Melander, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Andreas Rinke; Writing by Sabine Siebold and Ingrid Melander Editing by John Chalmers, Frank Jack Daniel, Alexandra Hudson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.