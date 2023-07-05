EU seeks revised GMO rules to loosen curbs on gene-edited crops

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed a revision of its rules on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) on Wednesday to provide some loosening of restrictions for plants resulting from newer gene-editing technology.

The EU executive said farmers would secure access to climate or pest resistant crops with less fertilisers or pesticides and consumers would be able to buy food with better nutritional value or reduced levels of allergy-causing substances.

The EU executive launched a review in 2021 after concluding that GMO legislation from 2001 was "not fit for purpose".

The EU's top court had ruled in 2018 that genome-altering techniques should be governing by existing GMO rules.

On Wednesday the Commission proposed splitting new genomic technique (NGT) plants into two categories.

Those that could also occur naturally or by conventional breeding would be exempted from GMO legislation and labelling requirements. All other NGT plants would be treated as GMOs, requiring risk assessments and an authorisation process.

The Commission said its proposal covered targeted mutagenesis and cisgenesis, involving either mutations within the same plant species or with genetic material from a donor that could be conventionally bred with the recipient organism.

Plants produced by transgenesis, involving genetic material from a non-crossable species, would remain subject to existing GMO rules.

The proposal needs approval from the European Parliament and EU governments to enter law and may be revised.

Bayer, the world’s second-largest seeds and pesticides maker, described the Commission's decision as "ground-breaking".

"Plant breeding normally takes more than a decade from the first positive research results to market entry. Gene editing allows us to cut five years out of this process," said Bayer's head of sustainability Matthias Berninger, adding that the expected revision should speed up development.

Environmental groups say NGT plants involve genetic modification and should be carefully controlled.

A report for the Greens political party warned of higher prices and less diversity of seeds, with many GMO modifications designed to resist given herbicides so as to increase their use.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)

