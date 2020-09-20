US Markets
GOOGL

EU seeks new powers to penalise tech giants - FT

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT

The European Union wants to arm itself with new powers to penalise big technology companies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Adds details, context

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Union wants to arm itself with new powers to penalise big technology companies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The proposed plan includes forcing tech giants to break up or sell some of their European operations if their market dominance is deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller rivals, the newspaper said. https://on.ft.com/2ZUW89c

The commission is set to propose new rules called the Digital Services Act by the end of the year, which will increase social media's responsibilities and liability for content on their platforms.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, in an interview with the FT, said the proposed remedies, which would only be used in extreme circumstances, also include the ability to exclude large tech groups from the single market altogether.

Brussels is also considering a rating system that would allow the public and shareholders to assess companies' behaviour in areas such as tax compliance and the speed with which they take down illegal content, the FT said.

Breton was quoted as saying activities such as companies preventing users from switching platforms or forcing customers to use only one service could lead to tougher sanctions.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FB AAPL AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular