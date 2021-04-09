EU seeks new contract with Pfizer for up to 1.8 bln vaccines from 2022 - EU source

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is seeking member states' approval to launch talks with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, an EU official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

