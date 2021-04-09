US Markets
PFE

EU seeks new contract with Pfizer for up to 1.8 bln vaccines from 2022 - EU source

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Union's executive is seeking member states' approval to launch talks with Pfizer and BioNTech to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, an EU official told Reuters.

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is seeking member states' approval to launch talks with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, an EU official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular