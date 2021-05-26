AZN

EU seeks huge fine for AstraZeneca vaccine delays

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A lawyer for the European Union asked a Brussels court on Wednesday to impose a large fine on AstraZeneca for its delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - A lawyer for the European Union asked a Brussels court on Wednesday to impose a large fine on AstraZeneca AZN.L for its delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

The lawyer said the EU was seeking 10 euros for each day of delay for each dose as compensation for AstraZeneca's non-compliance with the EU contract.

The lawyer said the EU was also seeking 10 million euros as penalties for AstraZeneca for each breach of the contract that the judge may decide.

A verdict is expected next month

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters