EU secures over 50,000 additional doses of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission has secured about 54,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine developed by the biotech firm Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO as concern mounts over the disease amid a spike in cases, it said in a statement.

The supply deal follows a first contract signed in June, when the EU ordered about 110,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine .

"I am concerned by the increasing number of monkeypox cases in the EU," said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, adding that there were now over 7,000 cases reported in the EU, marking a nearly 50% increase from last week.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Catherine Evans)

