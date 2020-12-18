EU Secures Additional 80 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Friday that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 160 million doses.

The first deliveries of mRNA-1273 to European countries from Modena's European supply chain are expected to commence early in 2021 following regulatory approval by the EMA.

The deliveries are subject to receipt of the positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's scientific committee for human medicines and the European Commission's Decision regarding the conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine.

On Thursday, the European Union's medicine regulator, European Medicines Agency, said that it moved forward the date for a decision on authorizing Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to January 6 from January 12.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee recommended the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

Last Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer-BioNTech has already started the distribution of their vaccine shots across the U.S on Monday.

