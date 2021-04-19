EU secures additional 100 mln COVID-19 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Union has exercised an option to acquire an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer PFE.N's COVID-19 vaccine, the two companies said on Monday.

This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the 27 EU members to 600 million in 2021, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.