US Markets
PFE

EU secures additional 100 mln COVID-19 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech

Contributor
Caroline Copley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The European Union has exercised an option to acquire an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the two companies said on Monday.

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Union has exercised an option to acquire an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer PFE.N's COVID-19 vaccine, the two companies said on Monday.

This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the 27 EU members to 600 million in 2021, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BNTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular