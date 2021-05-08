US Markets
EU seals new Pfizer deal for 1.8 bln COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The European Union signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group and @Pfizer for 2021-2023," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twiter.

"Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she said.

