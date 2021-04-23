EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 1.8 bln doses of vaccine - EU official

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Union sealed a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech 22UAy.DE, PFE.N for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, an EU official told Reuters on Friday.

This is the third contract sealed by the bloc with the two companies, which have already agreed to deliver 600 million doses under two previous contracts.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Marine Strauss)

