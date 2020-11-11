EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for supply of 300 mln doses of COVID vaccine

adds quote

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows Pfizer's announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine developed with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, making them the first drugmakers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine .

"I'm very happy to announce today's agreement with the European company BioNTech and Pfizer to purchase 300 million doses of the vaccine," the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

Under the EU deal, the 27 EU countries could buy 200 million doses, and have an option to purchase another 100 million.

The purchases could take place only after the vaccine is authorised as effective and safe by the EU drug regulator.

The EU has already signed supply deals with AstraZeneca AZN.L, Sanofi SASY.PA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N for their experimental COVID-19 shots, and is talking with Moderna MRNA.O, CureVac 5CV.DE and Novavax NVAX.O to secure their vaccines .

