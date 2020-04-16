EU says virus-tracking apps must not use personal location data

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
European Union (EU) countries using mobile apps to contain the spread of the coronavirus should ensure such apps comply with the bloc's privacy rules and avoid using personalised location data, the bloc's executive Commission said on Thursday.

The recommendations are part of a unified European approach on using technology to combat COVID-19 and come after several EU countries rolled out a variety of apps, triggering criticism from data privacy activists.

