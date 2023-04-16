Commodities

EU says unilateral action on trade unacceptable after grain import bans

April 16, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Alan Charlish and Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesperson said on Sunday after Poland and Hungary announced bans on imports from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector.

"We are aware of Poland and Hungary's announcements regarding the ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "In this context, it is important to underline that trade policy is of EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable."

