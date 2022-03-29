EU says to give 200 million euros grain relief for North Africa

TUNIS, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Union will allocate 200 million euros ($220 million) to Maghreb countries to help counter grain shortages resulting from the crisis in Ukraine, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Olivier Varhelyi said on Tuesday.

Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia are significant importers of wheat from Russia and Ukraine and the invasion has caused sharp rises in grain prices.

($1 = 0.9011 euros)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)

