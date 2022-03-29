World Markets

EU says to give 200 million euros grain relief for North Africa

Tarek Amara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Anis Mili

The European Union will allocate 200 million euros ($220 million) to Maghreb countries to help counter grain shortages resulting from the crisis in Ukraine, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Olivier Varhelyi said on Tuesday.

Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia are significant importers of wheat from Russia and Ukraine and the invasion has caused sharp rises in grain prices.

($1 = 0.9011 euros)

