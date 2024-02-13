News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

EU says several Apple, Microsoft platforms don't qualify as gatekeepers

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

February 13, 2024 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Tuesday said several service platforms provided by Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O should not be designated as 'gatekeepers', which would make them subject to onerous obligations under EU rules.

The commission said an investigation opened in September had shown Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's online search engine Bing, web browser Edge and online advertising service Microsoft Advertising should not be designated as gatekeepers.

The decisions do not affect "in any way" the designation of Apple and Microsoft as gatekeepers as regards their other core platform services, the commission said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.