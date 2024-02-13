EU says several Apple, Microsoft platforms don't qualify as gatekeepers

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Tuesday said several service platforms provided by Apple AAPL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O should not be designated as 'gatekeepers', which would make them subject to onerous obligations under EU rules.

The commission said an investigation opened in September had shown Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's online search engine Bing, web browser Edge and online advertising service Microsoft Advertising should not be designated as gatekeepers.

The decisions do not affect "in any way" the designation of Apple and Microsoft as gatekeepers as regards their other core platform services, the commission said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

