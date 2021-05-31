US Markets
JNJ

EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

Contributor
John Chalmers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year.

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year.

"Member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots, and they expressed their concern," a spokesman for the European Union executive told a news conference.

"The way we understand it is that this is a temporary reduction in deliveries and we can expect to see an increase in deliveries of doses soon. We're still working on the basis of the hypothesis that we're going to have the number of doses agreed on the whole, the second and third quarters."

(Reporting by John Chalmers; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

((john.chalmers@tr.com; +32 470 88 14 91;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular