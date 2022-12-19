EU says it will issue up to 80 bln euros of long-term bonds in H1 2023

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

December 19, 2022 — 01:53 pm EST

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to issue up to 80 billion euros ($85 billion) of long-term bonds in the first half of 2023 to help finance an economic recovery for the region and provide aid to Ukraine, it said on Monday.

Around 70 billion would be allocated for an EU economic recovery programme, dubbed "NextGenerationEU", while 10 billion would be set aside for Ukraine.

The EU said that from summer onwards it would introduce quoting commitments for its primary dealers, the banks that buy its debt at auctions and manage trading in the secondary markets. The commitments would set maximum bid-offer spreads. Many European governments have such commitments in place to help ensure dealers provide the best possible liquidity.

The EU also said it would start building a repo facility to lend its bonds for repurchase agreements, something many governments do to provide liquidity to their debt markets, to be operational from 2024.

($1 = 0.9416 euro)

