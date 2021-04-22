US Markets
EU says it is too early to say if option to buy more J&J vaccines will be used

Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had not yet decided whether to take up or not the option to buy 200 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine.

"I cannot say we are at the stage when the Commission can decide with member states whether or not to exercise the option. It's a bit premature," a spokesman for the Commission told a news conference.

Under the contract with J&J, the EU has already ordered 200 million doses and has an option to buy another 200 million.

