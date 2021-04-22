EU says it is too early to say if option to buy more J&J vaccines will be used
BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had not yet decided whether to take up or not the option to buy 200 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine.
"I cannot say we are at the stage when the Commission can decide with member states whether or not to exercise the option. It's a bit premature," a spokesman for the Commission told a news conference.
Under the contract with J&J, the EU has already ordered 200 million doses and has an option to buy another 200 million.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryJNJ
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources