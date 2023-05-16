News & Insights

EU says gas suppliers offered 13.4bcm in joint gas buying scheme

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

May 16, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Gas suppliers have made offers to supply more than 13.4 billion cubic metres of gas in the EU's joint gas buying scheme, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

More than 110 companies have now signed up to the European Union's joint gas buying platform, he added.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.