EU says gas suppliers offered 13.4bcm in joint gas buying scheme

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Gas suppliers have made offers to supply more than 13.4 billion cubic metres of gas in the EU's joint gas buying scheme, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

More than 110 companies have now signed up to the European Union's joint gas buying platform, he added.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

