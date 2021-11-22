US Markets
JNJ

EU says decision on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster dose 'within weeks'

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and a decision could come "within weeks" under a speedy review.

The application is for use of a booster dose of the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, to be given at least two months after the first dose to people aged 18 years and older, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

