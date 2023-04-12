Markets
AVGO

EU says Broadcom's takeover of VMware could hurt competition

April 12, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said the proposed $61 billion takeover by U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O of cloud computing company VMware VMW.N could restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components.

The commission said it had informed Broadcom of its preliminary view, which is the result of an in-depth investigation of the takeover that was opened late last year.

Broadcom now has the opportunity to reply to the commission's objections and to request an oral hearing.

