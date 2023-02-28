EU Says Apple Breached Antitrust Law In Music-Streaming Case - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has sent a Statement of Objections to Apple clarifying its concerns over App Store rules for music streaming providers.

The Statement of Objections outlined the Commission's preliminary view that Apple abused its dominant position by imposing its own in-app purchase payment technology on music streaming app developers, and restricting app developers' ability to inform iPhone and iPad users of alternative music subscription services or 'anti-steering obligations'.

The Commission takes the preliminary view that Apple's anti-steering obligations are unfair trading conditions.

In June 2020, the Commission opened formal proceedings into Apple's rules for app developers on the distribution of apps via the App Store. In April 2021, the Commission sent Apple a Statement of Objections to which Apple responded in September 2021.

In a separate press release, Spotify said Tuesday that the European Commission has once again made it abundantly clear that consumers are the ultimate victims of Apple's abusive and anticompetitive behavior—and putting a stop to it is a top priority.

Apple's anti-steering rules, which prohibit Spotify and other developers from telling consumers about deals or promotions through their own apps, mean that users are deprived of opportunities to save money and enjoy a higher quality service. That directly harms consumers, Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify noted that the European Commission has sent a clear message that Apple must play fair and let competition work. Momentum is on the side of consumers but they deserve final resolution—and soon.

