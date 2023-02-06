EU says 10 search and rescue teams mobilised for Turkey earthquake

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday said ten search and rescue teams had been mobilised in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey.

"Ten Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

"Italy and Hungary have offered their rescue teams to Türkiye as well."

(Reporting by Bart H. Meijer, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

