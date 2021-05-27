EU sanctions should target Belarus oil sector, Lithuania says

LISBON, May 27 (Reuters) - Proposed European Union economic sanctions against Belarus should target those sectors that most benefit the leadership of the country, although discussions are only just beginning, Lithuania said on Thursday.

"We could talk about the oil product sector," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on arriving to a meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Lisbon and Sabine Siebold in Berlin, editing by Robin Emmott)

