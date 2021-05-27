Commodities

EU sanctions on Belarus could hit potash, Luxembourg says

LISBON, May 27 (Reuters) - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Thursday that Belarus is one of the world's biggest exporters of potash and any possible European Union sanctions on the country would have an impact on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"It would hurt Lukashenko very much if we were to target potash exports," Asselborn told reporters as he arrived for an informal meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.

