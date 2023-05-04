News & Insights

US Markets
MORN

EU rule confusion sends 'sustainable' fund flows to record low - report

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

May 04, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by contrast and lower rated Article for Reuters ->

By contrast, lower rated Article 8 funds amassed more than 25 billion euros of net new money, double the previous quarter amid a revival in broader demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG)-friendly funds.

Critics say confusion around SFDR has made it harder for investors to pick genuinely environmentally friendly funds.

Hortense Bioy, Morningstar's Global Director of Sustainability Research, said investors should brace for further reclassifications after the European Commission's clarification.

"In this context and given the flexibility afforded to asset managers in assessing the proportion of sustainable investments in their products, investors should remain prudent and do proper due diligence," she said.

Morningstar said total assets in Articles 8 and 9 in the first quarter reached 4.9 trillion euros, giving them a record 57% market share.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MORN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.