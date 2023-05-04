EU rule confusion sends 'sustainable' fund flows to record low - report

By contrast, lower rated Article 8 funds amassed more than 25 billion euros of net new money, double the previous quarter amid a revival in broader demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG)-friendly funds.

Critics say confusion around SFDR has made it harder for investors to pick genuinely environmentally friendly funds.

Hortense Bioy, Morningstar's Global Director of Sustainability Research, said investors should brace for further reclassifications after the European Commission's clarification.

"In this context and given the flexibility afforded to asset managers in assessing the proportion of sustainable investments in their products, investors should remain prudent and do proper due diligence," she said.

Morningstar said total assets in Articles 8 and 9 in the first quarter reached 4.9 trillion euros, giving them a record 57% market share.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.