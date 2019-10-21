EU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small

The European Union's statistics agency revised up Germany's budget surplus for 2018, data released on Monday showed, following a trend that could signal Berlin's plan to spend more next year may end up delivering less than expected.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.