EU reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in real time

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European health regulator has started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F, days after launching a similar assessment process for AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its human medicines committee was evaluating the first batch of non-clinical data on the vaccine from laboratory studies, and will continue to do so until enough data is available for a final decision. (https://bit.ly/34mAHiI)

The "rolling review" of the vaccine, called BNT162b2, was based on early-stage studies, which suggested that the vaccine triggered immune response, the watchdog said, as it moves ahead with its plan to speed up the approval process for COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

