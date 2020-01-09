Markets

EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline

Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing's BA.N deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil's Embraer EMBR3.SA, according to a filing posted on the EU's website on Thursday.

The EU's deadline for a decision is now April 30. The investigation was suspended until January 6.

Last month, the EU regulators looking into the $4.2 billion tie-up had asked for more than 1.5 million pages of information and data on over 20 years of sales campaigns , which Boeing has now provided.

