EU rescue funds agreement compatible with EU treaties, ECB's de Cos says

MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Union agreement to disburse rescue funds to EU member countries funded by common debt is compatible with EU treaties, the governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

Germany's constitutional court said on Friday it was looking into an emergency appeal against the debt-financed investment plan.

"I have no doubt that the European agreement is perfectly compatible with the treaty," de Cos said during an event held in Madrid by news agency Europa Press.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

