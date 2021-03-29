EU rescue funds agreement compatible with EU treaties, ECB's de Cos says

Contributor
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The European Union agreement to disburse rescue funds to EU member countries funded by common debt is compatible with EU treaties, the governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Union agreement to disburse rescue funds to EU member countries funded by common debt is compatible with EU treaties, the governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

Germany's constitutional court said on Friday it was looking into an emergency appeal against the debt-financed investment plan.

"I have no doubt that the European agreement is perfectly compatible with the treaty," de Cos said during an event held in Madrid by news agency Europa Press.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters