EU regulators to investigate LSE's $27 bln bid for Refinitiv

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday a four-month long investigation into the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv, saying the deal may hurt competition in trading, clearing and financial data products.

The European Commission set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision. Reuters reported on June 15 that the EU competition enforcer would launch a full-scale probe after the LSE declined to offer concessions during the EU's preliminary review.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, which owns Reuters News.

