Markets

EU regulators to investigate EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 bln euro Dutch deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday an in-depth investigation into Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion euro bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision, saying the deal could push up prices.

BRUSSELS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday an in-depth investigation into Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica's ESLX.PA 7.2 billion euro bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision GVNV.AS, saying the deal could push up prices.

The European Commission said the deal between the world's largest supplier of eyewear and Europe's largest optical retail chain could also reduce competition, confirming a Reuters story on Jan. 31. It will decide by June 22 whether to clear or block the deal.

"In this consolidating market, we need to carefully assess whether the proposed merger would lead to higher prices or reduced choices for consumers when they visit their local optician," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Retailers and rival lens makers have voiced concerns to the EU watchdog, sources had told Reuters. EssilorLuxottica was formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 37; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular