EU regulators to decide on Tapestry deal for Michael Kors owner by mid-April

March 08, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 15 whether to clear Coach parent Tapestry's TPR.N $8.5 billion acquisition of Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings CPRI.N, according to a European Commission filing.

Tapestry sought EU approval on Wednesday for the deal that would create an American fashion powerhouse to challenge larger European rivals such as Paris-listed LVMH LVMH.PA for a bigger share of the global luxury market.

The European Union's competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without conditions after a preliminary review or open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

Capri's brands include Versace and Jimmy Choo, while Tapestry owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

