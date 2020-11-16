Markets
AON

EU regulators to decide on $30 bln Willis, Aon deal by Dec. 21

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Aon has sought EU antitrust approval for its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers, with the EU watchdog setting a Dec. 21 deadline for its decision, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Aon AON.N has sought EU antitrust approval for its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers WLTW.O, with the EU watchdog setting a Dec. 21 deadline for its decision, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

The deal to create the world's biggest insurance broker with more pricing power could draw intense regulatory scrutiny, according to analysts. The companies are the second and third largest brokers globally, after leader Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without concessions after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Aon dropped an earlier bid last year for Willis after media reports broke the news.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON WLTW MMC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular