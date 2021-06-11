EU regulators to clear Aon's $30 bln Willis late June, early July - sources

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve insurance broker Aon's AON.N $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O later this month or in early July, people familiar with the matter said.

London-headquartered Aon clinched the deal a year ago to create the world's largest insurance broker ahead of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N in the sector's biggest-ever deal.

Reuters exclusively reported on April 28 that the European Commission would clear the mega deal after Aon offered to sell substantial assets to address competition concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

